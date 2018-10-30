News - Political
Exclusive News On 6 Poll Shows Republicans Ahead Across Ballot
Exclusive News On 6 polling is giving us some insight into some of the big races on the Oklahoma general election ballot.
Election Day is November 6.
In the State Superintendent race, incumbent Republican Joy Hofmeister leads Democrat John Cox by about 12 points, while Independent candidate Larry Huff is polling at about 11 percent. Another 11 percent are undecided in this race, according to pollster Bill Shapard, CEO of SoonerPoll.
In the Lieutenant Governor's race, Republican Matt Pinnell is leading Democrat Anastasia Pittman 45.9 percent to 31.5 percent.
In the Attorney General race, incumbent Mike Hunter is polling at 53 percent to Mark Myles' 33.4 percent.