Female Inmate Dies Following Seizure In The Ottawa County Jail
MIAMI, Oklahoma - An investigation is underway after the death Tuesday of a female inmate in the Ottawa County jail.
Sheriff Jeremy Floyd says the unidentified woman began having a seizure at the jail shortly before 12:15 p.m. and an ambulance was called. He says the inmate died just after 1 p.m. at a Miami hospital.
The sheriff says the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is now conducting an investigation. The inmate's body was sent to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause of death.
Deputies say the inmate was booked into jail on October 24th on failure to appear on charges related to delivery of meth and knowingly or intentionally possessing a controlled dangerous substance.
He says the inmate has a lengthy medical history and has to take daily medication..