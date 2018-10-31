TULSA, Oklahoma - The cold front is now well south of the area but we’re just getting started with rain chances for eastern Oklahoma. Energy associated with the upper level trough to our northwest will bring moisture up and over the surface boundary into the elevated frontal zone region by midday to afternoon. Southern sections may see spotty showers this morning with more widespread precip around 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Areas closer to the metro may see the better chances for rain nearing around midday to early afternoon. Locations south and east of the I-44 region will have the best chance for rain. No severe weather will occur in our areas of concern. Severe weather threats will be likely today and later tonight across a large portion of central to eastern Texas. There may be some rumbles of thunder around the I-40 region, but most of the precip will have very little if any lightning across northeastern Oklahoma.