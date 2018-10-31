Wet, Chilly Halloween Forecast For Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - The cold front is now well south of the area but we’re just getting started with rain chances for eastern Oklahoma. Energy associated with the upper level trough to our northwest will bring moisture up and over the surface boundary into the elevated frontal zone region by midday to afternoon. Southern sections may see spotty showers this morning with more widespread precip around 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Areas closer to the metro may see the better chances for rain nearing around midday to early afternoon. Locations south and east of the I-44 region will have the best chance for rain. No severe weather will occur in our areas of concern. Severe weather threats will be likely today and later tonight across a large portion of central to eastern Texas. There may be some rumbles of thunder around the I-40 region, but most of the precip will have very little if any lightning across northeastern Oklahoma.
The timing for Halloween and Trick-or-treating hours doesn’t look very good at this point. The data this morning indicates some rain may be continuing this evening between 5 p.m.-7 p.m. across eastern Oklahoma before moving thinning out and moving eastward. Later tonight into pre-dawn Thursday another small area of showers will be likely as the main upper level trough begins to finally exit the region. But the upper air pattern will remain active with several additional waves influencing our weather. The next system will move across the area Thursday evening into Friday but only a wind shift is expected along with a few small showers across far northeastern Oklahoma or southeastern Kansas. Later Saturday evening into Sunday, a more robust system will arrive with additional rain and storm chances. The next system in this current pattern will be nearing around Monday evening or Tuesday morning.
Temps today will remain chilly with most locations staying in the mid or upper 50s for daytime readings before rain cooled air drops the readings into the lower 50s. Thursday morning lows in the mid-40s will also give way to chilly weather with highs in the mid to upper 50s Thursday after some early morning showers.
Friday appears mostly pleasant into Saturday with highs in the mid-60s Friday to near 70 Saturday before dropping back into the upper 50s and lower 60s Sunday.
Thanks for reading the Wednesday morning weather discussion and blog.
Watch out for the kids in the neighborhoods tonight. They’re concerned about having a great time. We should be concerned about their safety. Drive cautiously and slowly this evening.