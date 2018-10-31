Oologah-Talala School Board Fires Head Football Coach
OOLOGAH, Oklahoma - The Oologah-Talala school board voted early Wednesday to fire the high school's head football coach after he was accused of child abuse involving a female student.
That meeting ended just after 2 a.m. with the school board voting 3-2 to immediately fire Chase Kime as head football coach and math teacher.
School board member Don Tice made the motion on the grounds that Kime "inappropriately touched a female student, which was captured on a video recording."
Court records show that someone recorded a video of Kime taping up injuries on a female athlete.
Documents state that when the superintendent saw the video, he accused the coach of child abuse and told Kime he planned to fire him.
Tice told the board during the Tuesday evening meeting, that the coach's actions cannot be tolerated by the district.
Kime's attorney recommended delaying the decision until the board could read the female student's written statement.
The board went into executive session just before midnight and came out at 2 a.m. and voted to fire Kime.
Kime didn't have anything to say, but he was fighting back tears at the meeting.
More than 150 people were at the meeting with one-third of them staying at the meeting the whole time.