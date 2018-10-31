News
Tulsa Firefighters Host Tips & Treats On Halloween
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa firefighters have tips and treats for all the super heroes, scary dolls and princesses out there on Halloween. On Halloween evening, bring your family to several stations in town for candy and information that might help save a life.
Tips & Treats will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the following Tulsa locations:
- Station 16 - 2412 North Harvard
- Station 18 - 4802 South Peoria
- Station 19 - 509 East 56th Street North
- Station 21 - 4606 East 31st Street
- Station 26 - 2404 West 51st Street
You'll find free food and drink, candy, goodie bags and safety tips.
Sponsors include Sam's Club, Chick-fil-A Southroads, Tropical Smoothie Cafe, Firefighters Credit Union, Tulsa Firefighters Local 176, Tulsa Retired Firefighters Association and Lawn Rescue LLC.