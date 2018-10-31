Deadline To Request Absentee Ballot 5 PM Wednesday
OKLAHOMA CITY - The deadline to request an absentee ballot for the November 6 midterm election is October 31.
You can apply for an absentee ballot or download an absentee ballot request form at ok.gov/elections.
Overseas voters and military members can get more information here.
State law requires proof of identity to vote. Acceptable forms of ID are a voter ID card, driver’s license or another form of ID issued by the federal government, state government or federally recognized tribal government. Voters may also cast a provisional ballot by proving their identity with a signed, sworn affidavit, which is available at the polling station.
Voters who have disabilities can find more information about voter assistance.
Early voting for the midterms runs the following dates at your county election board:
Thursday, November 1, 8 AM-6 PM
Friday, November 2, 8 AM-6 PM
Saturday, November 3, 9 AM-2 PM
Regular voting is November 6 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at your usual polling location.