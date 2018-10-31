Tulsa Man Hurt Fighting Over Gun During Robbery Attempt
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police said a man was injured fighting over a gun when someone tried to rob him Wednesday morning. The victim found a stranger sitting in his car when he went out into the parking lot of the Cobblestone Apartments near 7600 East 51st Street around 8:30 a.m., according to police.
The suspect pulled out a handgun and told the victim to give him money, a news release states.
"The victim grabbed the gun and a struggle started. During the struggle, the gun fired through the windshield. The suspect ran away north through the complex," Sergeant C.A. Ballenger said.
Ballenger said the man who lived at the apartment complex wasn't hit by the bullet, but he injured his leg during the struggle over the gun. The victim was taken to the hospital.
Police searched for the robber but didn't find him. He was described as a Black male, 30 to 35 years old, about 5'8" and 120 pounds wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans, and a baseball cap.
If you know anything that could help solve this crime, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.