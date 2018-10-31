TPD Arrest Man Who Shot At Tulsa Home
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man is in jail after police say he fired several shots into a home late Tuesday night.
TPD says Michael Goodroad pulled up to a home near Pine and Sheridan around midnight and had an argument with his stepdaughter over her boyfriend. After the argument, reports say Goodroad got in his truck and fire multiple shots at the house, reports say.
Police say they found 5 shell casings outside the home, but say no one was injured. TPD believes someone fired back at Goodroad, but witnesses didn't give police any details.
Goodroad is in Tulsa County jail on 3 counts of shooting into occupied dwelling AFCF, 1 count of shooting with intent to kill (domestic) AFCF, 1 count of shooting with intent to kill AFCF, and 1 count of possession of a firearm AFCF.
(note: AFCF refers to “after former conviction of a felony.”)