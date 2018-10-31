OSU's Win Over Texas Could Prove To Be Turning Point
STILLWATER, Oklahoma - Oklahoma State's 38-35 win over Texas Saturday night in Stillwater wasn't just the signature win of the 2018 season for the Cowboys, it might have spelled a turnaround in the Pokes' season.
Quarterback Taylor Cornelius was effective and efficient against the Longhorns, throwing for three scores on 321 yards and no interceptions.
"Deep down, we knew what we were about," Cornelius said.
The team was always one play away, maybe two, he added.
Cornelius' adjusted quarterback rating for the Texas game was 96.1, his best of the season to-date.
The enthusiasm was contagious defensively as well, and linebacker Justin Phillips said that positive vibe has been there all along.
"It's not a negative energy, it's a positive energy," Phillips said.