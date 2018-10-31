Silver Alert Issued For Tulsa Woman
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police issued a Silver Alert for a woman who disappeared Wednesday morning.
Police said a man reported his wife, Mary "Marty" Robertson, 73, disappeared from their home in the area near 6600 E. 89th Place at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, October 31, 2018.
He told police Robertson has dementia. He also said he believes she took their 2007 dark brown Ford Explorer with Oklahoma tag CVR-733.
Robertson is 5' 4" tall, weighing 90 pounds, with light colored hair, possibly wearing red pajamas with white polka dots. She goes by the nickname "Marty".
She has family in the Sapulpa area and Broken Arrow area.
Officers are coordinating a search with the family of possible destinations. The victim's information has been entered into the nationwide database.