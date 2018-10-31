Del City Police: 6-Month-Old Girl Found Safe; Amber Alert Canceled
DEL CITY, Oklahoma - The Del City Police Department says a 6-month-old girl who was reportedly abducted Wednesday morning has been found safe.
According to the Del City PD, officers responded to a reported child abduction at the 7-Eleven at Southeast 44th and Bryant around 11:07 a.m. According to the reporting party, she and her ex-boyfriend got into an argument in her vehicle. When she attempted to get out of the car, her ex-boyfriend, identified as 23-year-old Devin Bennett, prevented her from escaping.
Police said when she was able to get free, she ran to get help. But that's when Bennett got into the driver's seat and fled from the scene.
The 6-month-old baby was in the backseat. Bennett is not the child's biological father.
Police said Bennett left the scene driving a 2012 silver 4-door Dodge Charger with Oklahoma tag EGL- 604. The vehicle has blue tape on the gas cover and a dent in the right rear bumper. The tire on the right rear is a donut spare.
Bennett is described as a black male standing at 5'10" and weighing 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and gray sweatpants.
Just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Del City Police Department said the 6-month-old baby was found safe and was placed in protective custody.
Bennett is still at-large. If you know of his whereabouts, you're asked to contact your local authorities immediately.