Oklahoma Lottery Launches Debit Card Sales
Retailers will be authorized to accept debit card payments for Oklahoma Lottery games beginning Thursday, Nov. 1. This change comes from an update in state law that aims to make Lottery sales more convenient for consumers and retailers.
“The ability of our retailers to accept debit payments is another way we’re working to increase player interest, grow sales and maximize our contribution to Oklahoma education,” said Jay Finks, Oklahoma Lottery deputy director. “As retailers and consumers have shifted away from preferring cash for their transactions, Lottery sales have been negatively impacted by not offering this widely utilized form of payment.”
Lottery games are sold at approximately 1,900 retail locations statewide, and each retailer will have the opportunity to determine if they’d like to accept cash, debit or both for Lottery purchases. Previously, state law required that Lottery games could only be purchased with cash.
These continued improvements to the Lottery’s operations follow a change in state law that initiated a complete relaunch of the Oklahoma Lottery in 2017. This enabled the Lottery to restructure its lineup of games, offering bigger prizes with more winners per pack. As a result, there has been a 40 percent increase in overall sales and 19 percent more contributed to Oklahoma public education within the first year.