Green Country STEM Students Compete In 'Engineer Games'
TULSA, Oklahoma - More than 100 Green Country students participated in the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance’s “Engineer Games.”
Using a “Hunger Games” theme, students from 12 schools competed to design, build, and solve engineering challenges.
The competition is a way of getting students out of the classroom and encouraging creativity.
“This is a chance for them to have fun with it and to really see the applications they can do and that it’s not just worksheets or whatever they do in the classroom,” said Aleia McNaney from the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance.
Students worked with STEM professionals and the top three teams won awards.