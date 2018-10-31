News
PSO Crews Return From Hurricane Michael Relief Effort
TULSA, Oklahoma - We're hearing from PSO linemen, now back from restoring power in Florida after Hurricane Michael tore through the state earlier this month.
The 120 Oklahoma workers have been back for about a week now after rebuilding the electrical system in some of the hard-hit areas in and around Panama City. They say the damage there was devastating.
"We were working on average about 16 hours a day it was one of worst hurricanes I've ever been on," Nick Nance.
"It was a line you could see that the hurricane came through, it would just be trees snapped," said Armando Vasquez.
The linemen also said the days were long but it was the most rewarding work they could do.