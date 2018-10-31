Crime
Snapchat Video Leads To Arrest Of Bartlesville Woman For Child Neglect
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - A Snapchat video landed a woman behind bars in Washington County for child neglect.
An arrest affidavit states that several people were shown via Snapchat using illegal drugs at a party and a small child could be seen crying in the background.
The affidavit says a person who saw this video reported the incident to Bartlesville police.
Officers identified one of the women in the video as the child’s mother, Taylor Cobb, and, according to the affidavit, she was one of the people shown using drugs.
Police say Cobb was taken into custody and she admitted to drug use in the presence of her young child.