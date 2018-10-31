Game Of The Week: Sperry Vs. Beggs
Our Wade’s RV Game of the Week has the 2A-3 district title on the line.
If you’re an offense facing the Sperry Pirates this year, good luck. Averages say you’re going to score about 9 points.
If you’re a defense trying to stop the Sperry Pirates, good luck. Averages say you’re going to give up 50 points.
“Early on, we thought we were going to have the bunch to maybe make a little run, if we stayed healthy,” said Sperry head coach Robert Park. “Knock on wood, we have, and we’re ready to go Friday.”
Sperry has ridden that to a 9-0 record, one win away from a district title.
Standing in their way is the equally formidable Beggs Demons.
“Play an opponent like Beggs, it’s not hard to get the kids’ attention,” Park said.
“We haven’t won a district title since 1992,” said Sperry quarterback Beau Teel. “We have a chance to be undefeated, and it could mean a lot for us in terms of confidence going into the playoffs.”
Much of the Pirates’ success this year has keyed under center, with senior Beau Teel, but the quarterback isn’t just an offensive force, he’s a threat on the other side of the ball, as well. Teel is also a linebacker.
The Pirates want that district title.
“This team will go play anywhere, at any time,” said Teel.