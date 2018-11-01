Early Voting Starts Today For Next Week's General Election
OKLAHOMA CITY - Election day is not until Tuesday, November 6th, but Oklahoma voters can get an early start.
Early voting in Oklahoma runs Thursday through Saturday. Voters can cast ballots at their county election board offices from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
To see a sample ballot, check out the Oklahoma Election Board Online Voter Tool.
The state's top race is to replace term-limited GOP Governor Mary Fallin. Republican businessman Kevin Stitt faces Democrat and former state attorney general Drew Edmondson.
Voters in the Tulsa area will choose a replacement for Jim Bridenstine, who resigned to take a job as the head of NASA. Republican Kevin Hern faces Democrat Tim Gilpin in the race for U.S. House District 1.