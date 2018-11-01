Rain Moves Out, Sunshine To Return Across Eastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Oklahoma - The main upper level low responsible for the active weather yesterday will be exiting the area by midday. Light showers will once again be possible this morning before exiting from the west to east by midday. Showers near the northeast quadrant of the state will be possible through noon before quickly decreasing as the upper level low ejects. The cloud cover will slowly clear later today also from the west to east with temperatures approaching 60 along the I-35 region while far eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas may stay in the lower 50s for afternoon readings. The Tulsa metro region will top out later today anywhere from 56 to 58 along with northwest winds near 10 to 15 mph. This progressive weather pattern, mostly northwest flow aloft, will continue with several waves moving across the region into next week.
The next fast-moving system will brush northeastern Oklahoma and southeastern Kansas Friday morning with a few sprinkles to the northeast of the metro and northwest winds as another surface front moves across the state. The air mass behind this system will bring warmer weather with highs Friday into the lower or mid-60s along with sunshine and generally pleasant weather.
Most of Saturday should also be pleasant with morning lows in the lower 40s and highs in the upper 60s near 70 before a fast-moving system brings some rain chances back into the area late Saturday night into Sunday morning. Severe storms are not expected. Sunday morning lows will be in the mid-40s with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. The best chance of rain after early Sunday morning will remain southeast of the metro.
The next system will arrive either Monday or Monday night into Tuesday morning. The EURO is faster, and the GFS is slower with this system. Temperatures are expected to remain slightly below the seasonal average. Later next week, the pattern will become more zonal which should bring us some calm conditions for the 2nd half of next week, possibly into next weekend as well.
Thanks for reading the Thursday morning weather discussion and blog.