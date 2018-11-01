TULSA, Oklahoma - The main upper level low responsible for the active weather yesterday will be exiting the area by midday. Light showers will once again be possible this morning before exiting from the west to east by midday. Showers near the northeast quadrant of the state will be possible through noon before quickly decreasing as the upper level low ejects. The cloud cover will slowly clear later today also from the west to east with temperatures approaching 60 along the I-35 region while far eastern Oklahoma and western Arkansas may stay in the lower 50s for afternoon readings. The Tulsa metro region will top out later today anywhere from 56 to 58 along with northwest winds near 10 to 15 mph. This progressive weather pattern, mostly northwest flow aloft, will continue with several waves moving across the region into next week.