Crime
Man Critical After Being Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex, Police Say
Thursday, November 1st 2018, 4:23 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say a man is in critical condition after someone shot him late Wednesday at a Tulsa apartment complex.
Officers continue to look for the gunman. They say the shooter was last seen leaving in a vehicle with two other people.
The shooting happened at the Chateau Apartments in the 6800 block of South Lewis.
Officers say the victim took a bullet to the arm and possibly the torso area. EMSA took him to the hospital.
Police say it's not clear if the man was shot inside or outside an apartment. They say a lot of people "heard things" but they are trying to find more witnesses.
Officers have not yet released a clear description of the suspect.