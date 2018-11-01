News
NASA's Jim Bridenstine Unveils New OU Research Lab
Thursday, November 1st 2018, 7:19 AM CDT
Updated:
NORMAN, Oklahoma - NASA Administrator and former Oklahoma congressman Jim Bridenstine revealed a one-of-its kind satellite during a visit Wednesday at the University of Oklahoma.
He visited Norman to unveil OU's new "Geo Carb Project Research Lab."
OU says Geo Carb is the a first-of-its-kind mission which will use an observatory on a satellite to study greenhouse gases over North America.
It's the single largest contract in the university's history, worth $161-million.