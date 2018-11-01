News
Tulsa Doctor Talks Pancreatic Cancer During Visit On 6 In The Morning
Thursday, November 1st 2018, 8:05 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - November is National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness month. The cancer is among the most lethal with 1 in 65 women expected to get the disease.
Dr Nelson Royall from OU-Tulsa stop by 6 In The Morning Thursday to talk about some of the new research and upcoming treatment options.
There have been nearly 20,000 new cases in Oklahoma this year. Pancreatic cancer is the fourth most common cause of cancer death in Oklahoma.
Dr Royall is holding an information session on pancreas and liver cancer on Thursday, November 8th at OU Physicians South Memorial at 8005 East 106th Street from Noon until 1 p.m. Lunch will be provided. It is free and open to the public.