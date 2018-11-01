News
Stars From 'Love Never Dies' Visit 6 In The Morning
Thursday, November 1st 2018, 8:18 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - The story of the Phantom of the Opera continues in a new musical Love Never Dies. It opened Wednesday at the Tulsa's Performing Arts Center.
It's 10 years after the Phantom disappeared from the Paris Opera House and he's living in New York where he's found a place where he fits in, but he still seeking his one true love and protegee, Christine.
Thursday morning, 6 In The Morning welcomed two of the characters who the Phantom has come to know working at Coney Island. Katrina Kemp and Richard Koons.
"Love Never Dies" runs through November 4th at Tulsa's Performing Arts Center.