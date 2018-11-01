1 Teen Dead, 2 Hurt In Nuyaka Triple Shooting; Mother Arrested
OKMULGEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said a teenage boy died and two teenage girls were hurt in a shooting Thursday morning. The shooting was reported at 6:30 a.m. at a rural Nuyaka home, according to OCSO.
Deputies booked Amy Hall, 38, on one count of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill.
Sheriff Eddy Rice confirmed Hall is believed to be the mother of the three teenagers. Rice said one of the girls is in critical condition. The other was said to be stable.
The sheriff said they have no motive at this time. They have been called to the home in the past. He could not confirm if Hall has a documented history of mental illness.
The victims' names have not been released as notification is still being made to family members.
Video from Osage SkyNews 6 HD showed a large law enforcement presence at the rural home in the Nuyaka area.
Rice stressed that the shooting did not take place at or near a school. Nuyaka residents are part of the Beggs school district.
Osage SkyNews 6 HD flew over the Beggs school campus, and video showed students standing together outside the high school. Entrances to the school campus were blocked by either law enforcement vehicles or school buses.
A guidance counselor told News On 6 they are keeping students in school for their normal class schedules, trying to give the school some sense of normalcy.