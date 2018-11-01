Oklahoma's Inhofe Announces Plan For Funding U.S.-Mexico Border Wall
TULSA, Oklahoma - Senator Jim Inhofe says he's got a plan to pay for a border wall. He believes the $25 billion cost can be covered by eliminating some benefits now going to illegal immigrants.
Inhofe made the announcement in Tulsa Thursday morning. He specifically mentioned that it doesn't address the birthright citizenship issue - just the border wall and how to pay for it.
Inhofe says the government spends billions of dollars on tax credits for illegal immigrants who shouldn't be entitled to it, and he disputes the notion that immigrants boost the economy.
Speaking at a Tulsa manufacturing company, Inhofe said the government spends about $15,000 more on support for illegal immigrants than what they provide in taxes.
Inhofe said the his new legislation wasn't timed around the elections, and he believes there's momentum in Washington to approve it.