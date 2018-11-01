"After thoughtful and prayerful consideration, we have decided to play tomorrow nights home game vs Sperry AS SCHEDULED at 7pm. However, our Senior Night ceremony will be postponed till next Friday nights 1st round home playoff game. We at Beggs Public Schools would like to extend our sincere gratitude to our community and all those outside for all of the calls, texts, thoughts, and prayers for our school and community. This has been a tragic day for all of us but as usual, people always rally around those in need when needed most. Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!"