Beggs Murder Victim Remembered For Smile, Football Prowess
BEGGS, Oklahoma - An 18-year-old Beggs student is dead and two teenage girls hurt after all were shot in a home in Okmulgee County. The sheriff said the murder victim's mother, Amy Hall, is in jail for murder and shooting with intent to kill.
The community is planning a prayer vigil at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Friends tell us the 18-year-old victim is Kayson Toliver. The Okmulgee County Sheriff says he was inside his home when he was shot and killed by his mother.
One of his friends said she'll remember Kayson for his smile, his laugh, and his prowess on the football field.
Osage SkyNews 6 HD flew over the scene of the triple shooting at this home off South 130th Street in Okmulgee County. Inside, one teenager, dead - two others injured - one of them critically.
"They were all transported to the hospital, and the suspect was believed to be the mother," said Okmulgee County Sheriff Eddy Rice.
"We do have her in custody at this time."
Friends tell us it was Kayson Toliver who died. The sheriff said Toliver's mother was arrested in the shooting.
"This is exceptionally tragic, and the only advice I can give to the public is to share your kindness and your love with each other and help each other get through it," Rice said.
Rice said a guest inside the home called 911 around 6:30 a.m. saying several people were shot. The sheriff says deputies have been called out to the house several times for domestic issues, but no arrests were ever made.
"Things are under investigation. We don't have all the details at this time, but we're trying to find out was there a reason for this. What led to this. There's always something that leads to something of this magnitude, and we have not got there yet," the sheriff said.
Kayson was a senior running back for the Beggs Golden Demons football team. Friends say he was a fierce athlete and will be missed in the community.
The sheriff said they have no knowledge of the mother having any mental health issues. The motive is still under investigation.