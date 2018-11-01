Nicholaus Oliver is currently on administrative leave pending the swift resolution of his employment status under the appropriate internal disciplinary process. Due to a prior incident, Oliver was already in leave status while an internal investigation was being conducted. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will continue to actively engage in its own administrative process to hold Oliver accountable. This conduct is wholly unacceptable and against everything the Patrol stands for, and, if supported by the evidence, Oliver will answer to this agency for his egregious conduct.