Trooper Charged After Being Accused Of Domestic Assault
OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper has been charged after being accused of domestic assault.
Nicholaus Mark Oliver, 36, was arrested in August in connection with an assault.
A woman told police she and Oliver were fighting a few hours earlier, and during the fight, he placed a charging cord to her throat for a moment.
She said he pushed her back, releasing her from the cord, and "mumbled something about how things would be worse 'next time,'" according to the Oklahoma City police report.
Police said she did not have any markings on her throat but she had redness on her arm where she said he had grabbed her.
The incident reportedly happened with an infant child in the room.
Police called Oliver on the phone because of number of weapons inside the home. Oliver went outside and told police a fight never occurred.
Police said they found a phone cord near a shotgun under the bed. Due to the proximity to the altercation, the shotgun and the phone charging cord were booked into evidence.
Oliver was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County jail after the incident was reported in August.
Oklahoma Highway Patrol Col. Michael S. Harrell released the following statement after Oliver was charged:
Nicholaus Oliver is currently on administrative leave pending the swift resolution of his employment status under the appropriate internal disciplinary process. Due to a prior incident, Oliver was already in leave status while an internal investigation was being conducted. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol will continue to actively engage in its own administrative process to hold Oliver accountable. This conduct is wholly unacceptable and against everything the Patrol stands for, and, if supported by the evidence, Oliver will answer to this agency for his egregious conduct.