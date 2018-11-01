Classmates React To Death Of Nuyaka Teen
BEGGS, Oklahoma - Friends and classmates are rattled after an Okmulgee County student was killed in a triple shooting Thursday. People in Nuyaka said Kayson Toliver's murder has left them in complete shock.
"It was crazy. It just happened so quick. You just really don't have time to think about it you know. It's just tragic that that happened so close to us ya know. It's just wild," said Chase Wittman.
Chase said he and Kayson weren't the closest of friends, but he has known him for a long time and they rode the bus together. He said when this happens in a small community, it rattles everyone.
"Everybody is just taking it all in right now. And over time it'll get better, but you still can't bring him back so it's just a little hard. It'll get better," said Wittman.
Wittman said Kayson was popular and everyone knew him for his play on the football field and energetic personality.
"He was going to go somewhere in football. He was pretty good at football too. I don't know. He was a great kid. He was a great kid," said Wittman. "He was like one of those toys you wound up you know what I mean and let it go. He would just bounce back and forth. That's just how he was. That's just how he was.”
Other people said Kayson was a good kid with a bright future and they can't believe that future has been cut short.