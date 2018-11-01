Oklahoma Entrepreneur Lands Product In Walmart
TULSA, Oklahoma - It took more than a year but a company in the Tulsa area now has its product on the shelves of the world's biggest retailer. The company said this is only the beginning.
Local entrepreneur J. D. Davis has his versatile Ladder Carrier on sale now in Walmart stores all over Northeast Oklahoma and also in Walmarts down in Texas too. By way of review, he started working on this product last year and in June got an invitation to what Walmart calls its Open Call, like speed dating for people with a product. His Ladder Carrier was accepted and now it's in stores, 156 stores in fact.
"Since June we have gone to getting into Home Hardware in Canada," said Davis.
That's like the Ace Hardware of Canada and Sherwin Williams paint stores have come calling too. It is such a simple thing, it'll even carry paint cans and grocery bags.
