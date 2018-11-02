News
Silver Alert Issued For Missing Tulsa Woman
Friday, November 2nd 2018, 1:35 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police issue a Silver Alert late Thursday for a missing elderly Tulsa woman.
Joan Williams, 78, was last seen Thursday at her apartment in the 1300 block of East 64th Street. Police say she may possibly wearing an orange dress, she also wears multiple layers of clothing.
Police say Joan Williams is 5-foot-8, weighs around 100 pounds and has an Afro styled haircut.
If seen, Tulsa Police ask that you call 911.