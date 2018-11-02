The next wave will quickly drop southward out of the Rockies Sunday night helping to develop a surface low across southeastern Colorado or northwestern Oklahoma. The stronger winds aloft with this developing upper level jet streak may provide some favorable dynamics for strong to near severe storms Monday afternoon or evening as the surface low moves eastward across the state with attendant surface front. The EURO and GFS continue to differ on the timing with some important features such as the exact track of the surface low, but the current positioning of the highest chances for storms Monday continue to be our favored scenario. If this holds, Tuesday looks dry with Election Day highs in the mid to upper 50s north and few lower 60s south.