Early Voting Continues Across Oklahoma Today & Saturday
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahomans are taking advantage of early voting in massive numbers ahead of Tuesday's General election.
On Thursday, we found long lines at one of Tulsa County's voting sites, the Hardesty Regional Library near 91st and Memorial.
The Oklahoma Election Board says about 87,000 Oklahomans have already cast their ballots early in-person or by mail.
The board says voter registration is up by more than 100,000 this year.
You can vote early today at your county election board office from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Locations of your county election board office can be found at state Election Board website.