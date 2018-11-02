Police Question 4 Men In Connection With A Tulsa Armed Robbery
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police investigate an armed robbery that happened at Tulsa motel early Friday.
Officers say the victim gave police a very detailed description of two of the four people involved, as well as the car they used to get away in.
The robbery happened shortly after midnight at the Holiday Motel in the 3200 block of West Charles Page Boulevard.
The victim says he was threatened with a knife and the group took off with his cash.
Police later found them at a nearby QuikTrip after one of the men ran inside and the 3 other stayed in the car.
"When the officer approached the suspects at the QuikTrip on Gilcrease Museum Road found two of the suspects that were an identical match in race and physical descriptions," said Tulsa Police Sgt Darren Ehrenrich.
All four were taken in for questioning.