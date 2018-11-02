News
Tulsa Police Crack Down On Drivers Running Red Lights
Friday, November 2nd 2018, 5:01 AM CDT
TULSA, Oklahoma - Police say they are stepping up enforcement of drivers across Tulsa who run yellow and red traffic lights this month.
Officers say during the month of November, police will focus on red and yellow light violations in major retails areas of Tulsa.
Police will concentrate officers in the Riverside and Gilcrease divisions. Riverside covers south and west from 11th Street and Sheridan and Gilcrease patrols everywhere north of 11th Street.
It's a $250 fine for a red light violation and $200 for a yellow light violation. Police say they will not be giving out any warnings.