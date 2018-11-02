News
Life Church Gives Tulsa's John 3:16 Mission $30,000 Gift
TULSA, Oklahoma - An Oklahoma based church celebrated seven years of partnering with Tulsa's John 3:16 Mission by making a $30,000 donation.
The money from Life Church comes just in time for the holiday season for John 3:16.
"As we get ready for the thousands of Thanksgiving baskets that we prepare for this time of year and the thousands of meals that we're preparing for as well so it's a big thing to get a check from them," said Rev. Steve Whitaker with John 3:16 Mission.
John 3:16 Mission says they're expecting a busy winter season because of the high number of homeless people in Tulsa who do not stay in shelters.