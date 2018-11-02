Tulsa Man 'Amazing Emeka' Honored On Ellen DeGeneres Show
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man who was challenged by recent events was surprised by Ellen DeGeneres.
Emeka Nnaka was paralyzed 9 years ago while playing semi-pro football for the Oklahoma Thunder. He recently lost everything in an apartment fire not long after wrecking his wheelchair-accessible van. His father, who is his primary caregiver, was sidelined by an injury this year as well.
"Amazing Emeka," as Ellen christened him, is also known for his work helping at-risk kids around town.
Dozens reached out to Ellen about his story and on her show Thursday, Ellen and Cheerios presented Emeka with a check for $100,000 to continue his work in the community.
Emeka thought he was visiting Ellen's studio to film a piece for "Ellentube," when he was surprised to meet the host - and her audience.