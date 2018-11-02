Man Threatens To Blow Up Rogers County Courthouse, Police Say
CLAREMORE, Oklahoma - Claremore Police Officers arrested a man they say threatened to blow up the Rogers County Courthouse. William Arthur Rasmussen, 45, was arrested on one count of making a bomb threat and one count of obstructing an officer Monday, October 29.
The arresting officer said he saw Rasmussen standing behind a Kum N Go at 1100 North Lynn Riggs Boulevard just before midnight, and Rasmussen ran to the front of the store. The officer followed and said Rasmussen stopped and started to pull something out of his front pocket.
Rasmussen reportedly refused to get on the ground and yelled for the officer to shoot and kill him, according to the arrest report. When a second officer arrived, the took the Claremore man into custody. That was when Rasmussen threatened to kill both police officers and blow up the courthouse, records show.