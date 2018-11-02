Crime
Man Wanted For Exploiting Elderly Tulsa Man Out Of $1.3M
TULSA, Oklahoma - The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office charged a man with exploiting an elderly man out of more than $1 million.
Tulsa Police are looking for the suspect, identified as Jess Daniel Jones. They say the investigation spanned several months and included working with local banks, investment companies and Adult Protective Services.
Police say Jones took a total of $1.3 million. The investigation revealed Jones ran up credit card bills, cashed checks and withdrew money from the victim’s retirement account over a period of three years, according to police.
Police want you to contact them if you know where Jones is.