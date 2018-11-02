Sheriff's Office Gives Update On Beggs Shooting Victims
BEGGS, Oklahoma - The Beggs community is trying to come to grips with a deadly shooting and rallying to help the victims.
Amy Hall is accused of shooting and killing her 18-year-old son and injuring her two teenage daughters. Both of those girls - ages 14 and 16, are in the hospital.
The Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office said Friday that the 16-year-old girl is in serious condition, and the 14-year-old is in good condition.
Hall is in the Okmulgee County Jail - on complaints of first degree murder and shooting with intent to kill. No bond has been set, the sheriff's office said Friday.
Sheriff Eddy Rice said Hall is accused of shooting all three teenagers including her 18-year-old son, Kayson Toliver, who died at the scene.
Kayson was a senior running back for the Beggs Golden Demons football team. The community is coming together to honor him and pray for the family.
Friends say they'll remember Kayson for his smile, his laugh, and his skill on the football field. Supporters are invited to come onto the football field after Friday night's football game with Sperry.
Beggs Public Schools suggests anyone wanting to help the family with his funeral expenses donate directly to the McClendon-Winters Funeral Home.