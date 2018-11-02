"He had made it for me and it was something I'd hoped to hold onto for many years. You know as a remembrance of my career, even later on [in] life," said Hall. "When I pulled up I thought I didn't want to take my bag into the store because its full of product from another store. And I didn't want to have any awkwardness of … I was trying to avoid any awkwardness like I stole something from another store."