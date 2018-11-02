Beggs Faces Sperry In Emotional Game
BEGGS, Oklahoma - A lot is on the line in Beggs as they host Sperry for the 2a3 district title. But football won’t be the priority Friday night, as both communities remember number 27, Kayson Toliver.
It’s obviously going to be an emotional night in Beggs. The pirates and golden demons are playing a game and playing for a district title. These two teams are very similar; both score a lot, and both don't give up many points.
Sperry is a perfect 9-0 on the year and looking for their first district title since 1992. That would mean home field advantage throughout the playoffs, something they'd really like.
As for the Golden Demons, they're undefeated in district play, with their only loss this season coming to Shiloh Christian School in Arkansas. It'll be a very emotional night all the way through and Beggs plans to honor their teammate with their first play from scrimmage.