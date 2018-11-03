Fight Between Tulsa Neighbors Sends One To Hospital, Two To Jail
TULSA, Oklahoma - One man is in the hospital and two people are in jail after a disturbance in a Tulsa neighborhood.
Police say when they arrived at a home near Pine and Harvard around 10:30 p.m. Friday, a neighbor was repeatedly trying to run over a man with a truck.
Officers say this all started as a fight between two men, then a woman jumped in and tried to beat one of the men with a hammer, while he was lying on the ground.
They say the victim begged her not to hit him, so the woman instead got into a truck and ran over the victim’s shoulder. According to officers, during her multiple attempts to run him over, she drove through yards and also hit another truck.
Police say Antoinette Oliver was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and Denorvice Stewart was arrested for public intoxication and obstruction.
They have not released the name of the victim or his condition.