Windy Saturday With Evening Storms Expected
Buckle up for some busy Saturday weather, Green Country! We’re in for a windy day, and storms are likely to impact the area before the day is up.
South winds are cranking up today ahead of another cold front that’s set to arrive tonight. Out ahead of that front, we’ll have south winds gusting near or above 30 miles per hour during the day! Some sunshine will eventually give way to partly to mostly cloudy conditions by late in the day, with pleasant afternoon highs in the upper 60s to around 70 degrees. If you’re a warm weather fan, enjoy today because it only gets chillier from here!
Scattered showers and storms are likely to develop along that cold front by this evening across eastern Oklahoma. In the Tulsa metro, our highest chance for showers and storms looks to be from approximately 6 pm to 9 pm, with some locally heavy rain and lightning possible. Stay weather aware if you have any evening outdoor plans! That line of showers and storms should quickly move east of Tulsa into far eastern and southeastern Oklahoma tonight, and by midnight the system should clear our area.
Chillier weather returns on Sunday in the wake of that cold front. Lows will drop back to the low 40s with highs only in the upper 50s Sunday afternoon, along with a brisk northwesterly breeze.
Yet another low-pressure system arrives on Monday to bring us another chance of rain and storms. Once again, rain chances will be highest from near Tulsa to the east Monday afternoon and evening, with a few severe storms possible across far southeastern Oklahoma.
Drier conditions will filter back in for election day on Tuesday, and we’ll stay cool into the middle of the week with highs closer to 60 degrees. But … just you wait! We’re seeing an increasing likelihood of a big blast of cold air by late next week. This would likely be our coldest air of the season by far with a freeze likely by potentially next Friday. That’s still several days away, so we’ll keep you updated as things become more clear!
Have a wonderful Saturday, Green Country! Be sure to keep the News On 6 app handy for the latest radar and alerts as showers and storms develop this evening. Also follow me on Twitter @StephenNehrenz as well as my Facebook page Meteorologist Stephen Nehrenz to stay up to date with the very latest!