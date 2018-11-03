Drier conditions will filter back in for election day on Tuesday, and we’ll stay cool into the middle of the week with highs closer to 60 degrees. But … just you wait! We’re seeing an increasing likelihood of a big blast of cold air by late next week. This would likely be our coldest air of the season by far with a freeze likely by potentially next Friday. That’s still several days away, so we’ll keep you updated as things become more clear!