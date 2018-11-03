Weekend Events Around Green Country
There are several fun events happening around Green Country this weekend!
Some of your favorite actors are in Tulsa for the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo. The Expo runs through Sunday at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center. Celebrity guests include Adam Baldwin (Chuck, Firefly), Brandon Routh (Legends of Tomorrow, Superman Returns), and John Schneider (The Dukes of Hazzard, Smallville), and many more. There will also be game competitions with cash prizes.
The Tulsa Pop Culture Expo is also hosting an Outsiders Film Tour. The hour and a half tour will take you to six locations around Tulsa where the iconic movie was filmed. Shuttles start at the Renaissance Tulsa Hotel and Convention Center.
The Turkish Food and Art festival is Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy some of the best of Turkish foods, like lentil balls, baklava, and Turkish pizza, at the Raindrop Turkish House in Broken Arrow. There will also be pottery and mosaic lamps for sale. The event is free and open to everyone.
The 2018 Bark in the Park event is Saturday at the Ray Harral Nature Center. There will be several pet-focused vendors, food trucks, and games and contests for your pets. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is free for everyone, but pets must be on a leash.