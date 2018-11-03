Drew Edmondson In Tulsa Ahead Of Tuesday's Election
TULSA, Oklahoma - As Oklahomans get ready to head to the polls on Tuesday, candidates for governor are making a last-minute push to get out the vote.
Democrat Drew Edmondson was in Tulsa Saturday, talking to supporters who are going door-to-door handing out fliers. With Edmondson and Republican rival Kevin Stitt neck and neck in polls, experts agree, voter turnout will play a big part in Tuesday's election.
"If it's a close race, it's going to go to whoever gets their voters to the polls," Edmondson said.
"We believe ours are more motivated to begin with but a little extra motivation doesn't hurt a thing and that's what these meetings are all about."
