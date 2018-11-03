'The Outsiders' Author, Actor Honored In Tulsa
TULSA, Oklahoma - Special guests from the Outsiders become immortalized in wet cement Saturday. Tulsa author S.E. Hinton and "Ponyboy" actor C. Thomas Howell were both honored at the Outsiders House Museum November 3 near Admiral and Utica.
Rapper Danny Boy O'Connor, the artist behind saving the Curtis brothers' home and turning it into a museum, was also honored.
Food and drinks were available for partygoers who came to see the celebrities put their names in cement.
"Ponyboy and then Susie Hinton are here. Then there are some other celebrities," said Shannon Fitzpatrick.
"Wee Man just showed up. A couple people who are extras in the film are walking around, so it's just kind of a group effort."
If you're attending the Tulsa Pop Culture Expo Sunday, you can take a tour of some Outsiders film locations with live commentary from Ponyboy himself.