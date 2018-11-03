News
Motorcyclist Critically Hurt In Tulsa Crash
Saturday, November 3rd 2018, 9:33 PM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a crash near the Gilcrease Expressway and Peoria Saturday night. Tulsa Police said the motorcycle rider hit the back of a car that was turning into the Dollar General in the 4800 block of North Peoria.
He was thrown from his motorcycle into traffic, according to TPD. Police said the victim was hit by a car and dragged along the pavement for a short distance.
Road conditions were wet as a line of storms moved through eastern Oklahoma.
Officers said at this point in their investigation, it looks like speed and wet roads were to blame.