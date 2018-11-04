Oklahoma Election Day Preview
TULSA, Oklahoma - On Tuesday, voters will be deciding who their next leaders will be from district judges to Oklahoma's next governor.
Republican candidate Kevin Stitt and Democratic rival Drew Edmondson say that Oklahoma voters are ready for change, they both have different ideas of what that will mean.
"What has happened in education and in other areas, people are just motivated for change they are ready for something different," Edmonson.
"I am so different from the current administration or the administration before that. People are tired of career politicians," said Stitt.
Voters will be choosing several other state officers as well including lieutenant governor, state auditor, and attorney general.
The US District 1 representative seat between Republican Kevin Hern and Democrat Tim Gilpin is up for grabs as well. There are also 5 state questions on the ballot like 793 which would allow optometrists to practice inside stores, like Walmart.
"It is clearly stated in the state question that every optometrist is going to have to operate under the exact same rules and regulations as any other optometrist," said 793 supporter David Tackett.
"This would be the first time not only in the profession of optometry but where any retailer has been given control over a medical practice," said Optometrist Dr. Lyndsey Bigheart.
Several candidates agree that many of these races could be decided by voter turnout. There are four other state questions on the ballot. Click the links below to learn more.
