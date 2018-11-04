News
Beggs Funeral Home Provides Update On Triple Shooting
BEGGS, Oklahoma - The McClendon-Winters funeral home has provided an update on the deadly triple shooting in Beggs. Funeral home management released this statement on behalf of the families.
"Hall and Toliver families would like everyone to know that services for Kayson and Kloee remain pending at this time. The family will finalize arrangements next week and information will be posted as soon as available. Thank you for your continued prayers."
Amy Leanne Hall is accused of first-degree murder and two counts of shooting with intent to kill after investigators say she shot her 18-year-old son, Kayson, in the head while he slept and also shot her two teenage daughters.