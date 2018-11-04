Tulsa Police Make Arrest In Restaurant Burglary Investigation
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man was caught on camera burglarizing a restaurant near 4th and Sheridan in Tulsa.
The victim says the man broke into Freeway Cafe and took off with everything he could get his hands on including the cash she needed to pay rent. The video shows the man breaking into Tasha Morris's locker on Friday. He grabs her purse, and her sweater and walks out.
Morris says she's worked at Freeway Cafe for a year and this is the first time this has happened to her.
"I have compassion for him I guess. I hope that he knows we have to pay for what we do. There's consequences to our actions and I hope that while he's paying for those consequences he can get the help that he needs," said Morris
Spencer Ritchie was arrested on Saturday and is now in jail for burglary. Morris says she was able to recover her purse along with some of her cash.